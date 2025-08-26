ETV Bharat / state

Missing Since 2019, Kerala Youth Died By Drug Overdose, Friends Bury Body, Later Dump Bones Into Sea

Kozhikode: In a major breakthrough, police revealed that the 29-year-old youth, who had been missing since 2019, died after a drug overdose and buried by his friends in a swamp in Sarovaram. His friends, Nikhil and Deepesh have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Vigil (29), a native of Elathur in Kozhikode, went missing on March 24, 2019, prompting his family to file a missing report at medical college police station in Elathur. Initial probe yielded no result and the case remained unresolved till the state police chief directed to reopen old missing cases. A special investigation team led by Town ACP P. Bijuraj took up the case. Based on mobile phone records and scientific evidence, police took two accused into custody.

Investigations hinted at the involvement of his three friends. During interrogation, they confessed that Vigil was administered a drug overdose and subsequently, his body was buried to cover up the crime. Eight months later, the mortal remains were dug out and the bones were dumped into the Arabian Sea, police said.

Vigil's friends face severe charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and destruction of evidence. Police have confirmed involvement of one more person in this case and search is on for him, police said.

Investigations have revealed that Vigil was last seen heading to a friend’s house in Sarovaram on March 24. According to Elathur Police, friends have confessed that Vigil took drugs and fell unconscious in the house but instead of taking him to the hospital, they left him there. When they returned the next day, they realised he had died.