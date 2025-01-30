Missing 2-Year-Old Kerala Girl's Body Recovered From Well; Police Suspect Foul Play

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a two-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Balaramapuram area in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has been found dead hours later with police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The child's body was found in a nearby well around 8 am on Thursday. The recovery of the body came after the family lodged a missing report at the police station at approximately 5:15 a.m. The report stated that the child, who had been sleeping with her parents, was found missing by the family.

The child's body was found during an inspection carried out by the fire brigade and police. The police have questioned the parents and relatives as part of the investigation. Police have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

A police official said that police suspected foul play after the child's parents gave unrelated statements. The child's parents are being questioned in connection with the suspected murder.

It is learnt that two days ago, the same family had approached the police with a complaint that thieves had stolen Rs 30 lakh from their house. However, the police did not register a case then as the statements were similarly unrelated. The tragic death of the girl has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area.