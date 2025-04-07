ETV Bharat / state

Missing Industrialist Found Dead With Bullet Wounds In Uttar Pradesh Canal

Police said that Imran’s body had been sent for post-mortem and that further details would be revealed once the report was complete.

Missing Industrialist Found Dead With Bullet Wounds In Uttar Pradesh Canal
Missing Industrialist Found Dead With Bullet Wounds In Uttar Pradesh Canal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Meerut: The body of the missing industrialist, Imran Ali, was found near Mehrauli Road here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He had been missing since April 3, and three police teams were searching for him.

According to the police, the 49-year-old industrialist’s body was found in a small canal and had injury marks and bullet wounds. “Looking at the condition of the body, it seems that the industrialist was murdered,” they said.

As Imran’s family is in shock after the discovery of his body, police have detained three suspects in the case. The owner of DI Conductor Copper in the Shatabdinagar Industrial Area went missing on April 3 after leaving his house to offer Namaz. Police found his scooter during the investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada said that Imran’s body had been sent for post-mortem, and further details would be revealed once the report was complete. “There are many deep wounds on the body, including bullet marks. It seems that a murder has been committed,” Tada said.

“We are interrogating the suspects and investigating the matter. Relatives had expressed suspicion about some individuals regarding a money transaction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered shock in the neighbourhood, with his family struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.

Also Read

  1. Priest Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya; Two Persons Detained For Questioning
  2. Burnt Car With Woman’s Skeleton Found In Chamoli, Murder Suspected

Meerut: The body of the missing industrialist, Imran Ali, was found near Mehrauli Road here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He had been missing since April 3, and three police teams were searching for him.

According to the police, the 49-year-old industrialist’s body was found in a small canal and had injury marks and bullet wounds. “Looking at the condition of the body, it seems that the industrialist was murdered,” they said.

As Imran’s family is in shock after the discovery of his body, police have detained three suspects in the case. The owner of DI Conductor Copper in the Shatabdinagar Industrial Area went missing on April 3 after leaving his house to offer Namaz. Police found his scooter during the investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada said that Imran’s body had been sent for post-mortem, and further details would be revealed once the report was complete. “There are many deep wounds on the body, including bullet marks. It seems that a murder has been committed,” Tada said.

“We are interrogating the suspects and investigating the matter. Relatives had expressed suspicion about some individuals regarding a money transaction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered shock in the neighbourhood, with his family struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.

Also Read

  1. Priest Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya; Two Persons Detained For Questioning
  2. Burnt Car With Woman’s Skeleton Found In Chamoli, Murder Suspected

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEERUT CRIME NEWSUTTAR PRADESHMEERUT MURDER OF INDUSTRIALISTINDUSTRIALIST MURDERED IN UP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.