Missing Gold From Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Found Near Strong Room

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold that had gone missing from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was recovered on Saturday from a sandbank located approximately 40 metres from the temple’s strong room, according to city police.

The recovered gold-- -13 pawns donated for the gold plating of the temple’s dome--was found during a joint inspection by the police and bomb squad using a metal detector. “All the lost gold was recovered,” said Thiruvananthapuram DCP Nagul Rajendra Deshmukh, who added that initial findings suggest there was no attempt of theft.