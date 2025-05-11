Missing Gold From Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Found Near Strong Room

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold that had gone missing from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was recovered on Saturday from a sandbank located approximately 40 metres from the temple’s strong room, according to city police.
The recovered gold-- -13 pawns donated for the gold plating of the temple’s dome--was found during a joint inspection by the police and bomb squad using a metal detector. “All the lost gold was recovered,” said Thiruvananthapuram DCP Nagul Rajendra Deshmukh, who added that initial findings suggest there was no attempt of theft.
Temple officials discovered the gold was missing when they opened a locker on May 10. A formal complaint was lodged with the Fort Police then. However, the timeline of the loss remains unclear. “It is not possible to identify whether the gold was lost on May 7 or 10,” the DCP said.
“They will also check whether it was lost from someone's hands or abandoned,” Deshmukh confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the disappearance.
