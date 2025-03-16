ETV Bharat / state

Missing For Over A Month, Bodies Of Two Youth Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The first body was fished out from Vaishow stream in Kulgam on March 14 with the second body recovered from the same spot on Sunday.

Rescuers search for bodies of Kulgam youth
Rescuers search for bodies of Kulgam youth (ETV Bharat)
By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 7:16 PM IST

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered bodies of two tribal youth in Kashmir's Kulgam district a month after three of them went missing on February 13.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel retrieved the body of Mohammad Showkat Bajad, 18 years old, son of Mohammad Sadiq Bajad from Vaishow stream at Maah Ashmuji village in Kulgam district on Sunday. Bajad hailed from Chandan Pajan in Devsar in Kulgam district.

The body of his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, 25 years old, was also recovered by police and SDRF on March 14 from the same Vaishow stream near the same spot. The trio was working as laborers.

Local media reported that the locals spotted the body and they informed the police who with the help of SDRF and NDRF teams recovered the body.

Inspector Laxman Ram of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told reporters that they recovered two bodies from the stream. “This morning, we recovered one body and one body was recovered two days ago. We are trying to trace the third body. Searches are on in the stream,” Ram said.

The two deceased brothers and another youth, Mukhtar Ahmad Awan, according to their families, went missing on February 13. Their families said they left home to attend a wedding function of a relative in Ashmuji village in Qaimoh, but went missing before reaching the function. The distance between their residence is 12-15 kilometers.

After they went missing, their families filed a missing report in Qazigund police station. Police officials said they had registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

Dr Azia Manzoor, who is Head of Department Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College Anantnag, who did post-mortem of Riyaz Bajad's body, told reporters in Kulgam that prima facie it appeared a case of antemortem drowning. “There were no external injuries on the body or in the internal viscera,” Dr Azia said, adding the final opinion will be given on the basis of the Forensic Science Laboratory report.

The families of the deceased have urged the police to investigate the case as relatives suspect it is not a case of drowning.

