Missing For Over A Month, Bodies Of Two Youth Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered bodies of two tribal youth in Kashmir's Kulgam district a month after three of them went missing on February 13.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel retrieved the body of Mohammad Showkat Bajad, 18 years old, son of Mohammad Sadiq Bajad from Vaishow stream at Maah Ashmuji village in Kulgam district on Sunday. Bajad hailed from Chandan Pajan in Devsar in Kulgam district.

The body of his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, 25 years old, was also recovered by police and SDRF on March 14 from the same Vaishow stream near the same spot. The trio was working as laborers.

Local media reported that the locals spotted the body and they informed the police who with the help of SDRF and NDRF teams recovered the body.

Inspector Laxman Ram of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told reporters that they recovered two bodies from the stream. “This morning, we recovered one body and one body was recovered two days ago. We are trying to trace the third body. Searches are on in the stream,” Ram said.