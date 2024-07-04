Missing For 9 Months, Andhra Pradesh Girl Returns To Family, Boyfriend In Police Custody

Vijayawada: Nineteen-year-old Tejaswini from Bhimavaram, who went missing and was traced with her boyfriend in Jammu nine months later, told police that she was forcibly taken away on the promise of marriage and could not contact anyone during this period.

Based on Tejaswini's statement, a case has been registered against Anjad, a resident of Ramavarappadu, whom she had befriended on social media. The two were brought from Jammu to Bejawada by Vijayawada Police in the early hours of Wednesday. Later, Machavaram Police took them into custody for questioning.

In her statement to police, Tejaswini said Anjad forcibly took her from Vijayawada on October 28 last year and she believed that he would marry her. She said that in last nine months she could not talk to her friends or family on phone and they kept going to many places. Finally they reached Jammu. Tejaswini further said that in Jammu, she could not go anywhere as she did not know the language.

On the contrary, it is learnt that Anjad told police that they left Vijaywada willingly. He said that they were in love and wanted to start a new life but were afraid that their parents would object due to religious differences.

Machavaram Police filed an FIR against Anjad under sections 342, 366 and 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police handed Tejaswini to her mother while Anjad is in custody.

Tejaswini studied hotel management course at an institute in Machavaram while Anjad was her college senior. In November last year, the couple left Vijayawada and travelled to Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai and Rajasthan. In December, they boarded a Jammu-bound train from Delhi. Before leaving Vijayawada they sold off their mobile phones. Meanwhile, Tejaswini's mother filed a missing complaint at Machavaram police station.

In Jammu, Anjad started working in a hotel for Rs 7,500 a month while Tejaswini stayed in an accommodation provided by the owner. Anjad saved money from his salary and bought a phone in March. But, Tejaswini was not allowed to use it.

On Monday evening, when Anjad was not around, she sent a message on Instagram to her sister, who immediately informed Vijayawada Police. By the time the address was clarified, it was 5 pm. Thereafter, the location details were sent to Jammu Police from Vijayawada.

The local police went to the couple's location and took them into their custody. They were then brought to the Gandhinagar station in Jammu. At 7pm on Tuesday, their photographs were sent to the Vijayawada Police. Within two hours, the Jammu Police completed the operation and took Tejaswini and Anjad into their custody.

Sivakumari, Tejaswini's mother said, "I have been waiting for my daughter for the last nine months and had lost hope of seeing her again. I am indebted to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his intervention in this case. He had inquired about the investigation and directed police to take action after I had submitted a petition to him. Vijayawada Police have also worked very hard in solving this case".

