Missing For 14 years, Assam Woman Reunited With Father With Efforts of Jharsuguda's Mission Ashra

Laxmi Muni Sarkar was bought to Mission Ashra 2 by residents of Bundia village in March, 2023.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 2:08 PM IST

Jharsuguda: Laxmi Muni Sarkar, a resident of Assam, was reunited with her family after a long gap of 14 years with the efforts of Mission Ashra and People's Forum in Jharsuguda.

Laxmi, who is mentally challenged, went missing from her home 14 years, was bought to Mission Ashra 2 in Katapali by residents of Bundia village in Brajarajnagar in March, 2023. She was examined by psychiatrists. Due to her mental condition, she could not recall her home address. Laxmi was counselled and administered medicines for two years at Mission Ashra following which she revealed that she is a resident of Kamrup district in Assam.

Following the revelation, the staff of Mission Ashra started looking for Laxmi's family and in December last year, with the help of Assam Police her father Babul Sarkar was told about her. Babul then came to Mission Ashra 2 and was overjoyed to see his daughter after so many years. He said, "I am very happy to have my daughter back after 14 years. I cannot believe to have found her." Babul thanked the district administration of Jharsuguda and the People's Forum for helping him reunite with his daughter. Interestingly, on December 17 last year, Babul had been to Gaya in Bihar to perform the ancestral rituals of his parents. During the rituals, Babul asked Laxmi's son to perform her 'Pind Daan' but he refused saying she was still alive.

Laxmi Muni Sarkar, a resident of Assam, was reunited with her family after a long gap of 14 years with the efforts of Mission Ashra and People's Forum in Jharsuguda
Babul and Laxmi Muni Sarkar with the Centre's staff (ETV Bharat)

People's Forum Western region head Sanjay Kumar Jethi said Laxmi was bought to Mission Ashra by the residents of Bundia village. She was treated at Mission Ashra 2 and was reunited with her family. Jethi said Laxmi was reunited with her father on January 18.

Apart from Jethi, District Social Security Officer Sunil Kumar Nayak, Mission Ashra 2 Centre Manager Kiran Kumari Gupta and staff were present during the reunion. Nayak wished Laxmi well for her future. She was gifted a portrait of the Trinity by the Centre's staff. At present, 93 inmates are being treated at the Mission Ashra 2.

