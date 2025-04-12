ETV Bharat / state

Missing For 10 Years, Instagram Reunites Youth With Family In MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara: Technology proved successful when all human efforts went in vain to trace a youth missing for ten years in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara. Laxman Pandre who went missing in 2015 was traced and brought back home with the help of Instagram.

Laxman Pandre, who lived in Lawana village of Chhindwara district said he left home with his friends to go to Hyderabad in search of work. But by mistake, he boarded another train from Pandhurna Railway Station and reached Bengaluru.

After reaching Bengaluru, Laxman Pandre said that he started working in a hotel. He also learned the Kannada language here and got his new Aadhar card. Laxman added that he was separated from his family in such a way that he did not understand what to do. He never expected to be able to meet his family again.