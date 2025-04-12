ETV Bharat / state

Missing For 10 Years, Instagram Reunites Youth With Family In MP's Chhindwara

Laxman Pandre left home with his friends to go to Hyderabad. But by mistake, he boarded another train and reached Bengaluru.

Missing For 10 Years, Instagram Reunites Youth With Family In MP's Chhindwara
Laxman Pandre (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

Chhindwara: Technology proved successful when all human efforts went in vain to trace a youth missing for ten years in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara. Laxman Pandre who went missing in 2015 was traced and brought back home with the help of Instagram.

Laxman Pandre, who lived in Lawana village of Chhindwara district said he left home with his friends to go to Hyderabad in search of work. But by mistake, he boarded another train from Pandhurna Railway Station and reached Bengaluru.

After reaching Bengaluru, Laxman Pandre said that he started working in a hotel. He also learned the Kannada language here and got his new Aadhar card. Laxman added that he was separated from his family in such a way that he did not understand what to do. He never expected to be able to meet his family again.

Police Station In-Charge Ajay Markam said, "A missing person case was registered in the police station on 9 June 2015. Years after he went missing, the man bought a new phone and started an Instagram account. Laxman then connected with his niece Vaishali on Instagram."

"Vaishali told the family about Laxman contacting her on social media. The family then informed the police after which a police team was sent to the address given by Laxman and brought him back to Pandhurna," he added.

PANDHURNA LAXMAN PANDERE INSTAGRAMUNCLE NIECE MET THROUGH INSTAGRAMNIECE REUNITES UNCLE WITH FAMILYCHHINDWARA NEWSYOUTH UNITED WITH INSTAGRAM HELP

