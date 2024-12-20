ETV Bharat / state

Missing 5-year-Old Boy Found Dead In Building's Water Tank In Bhiwandi Town

The child was playing near his house on December 16 when he went missing later his dead body was found in water tank on Thursday.

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Thane: Four days after a boy went missing while playing near his home in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district, his body was found floating in a water tank of an adjacent building on Thursday, police said.

An official at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi said the body of the five-year-old boy, Ahid Ejaj Ansari, was sent for a post-mortem examination and a case of accidental death was registered for now.

The child was playing near his house on December 16 when he went missing. His parents carried out a frantic search for him but in vain and then approached the police with a complaint, he said. The police registered an FIR of kidnapping against unidentified persons, initiated a probe and launched a search for the boy, according to the official.

In the meantime, the police were alerted by residents about a body floating in the water tank of a dilapidated building close to his home, said the official. The body was fished out and later identified as that of the missing boy, who it appears, accidentally fell into the tank while playing, he added.

