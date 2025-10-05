ETV Bharat / state

Missing Toddler Found Dead Near CRPF Camp In North East Delhi

New Delhi: The body of a two-year-old boy who went missing from Khajuri Khas Chowk in North East Delhi on Friday was recovered on Saturday evening near the CRPF camp, police said.

According to Ashish Mishra, DCP, North East Delhi, the Khajuri Khas police station received information about the two-year-old boy's disappearance at around 5:00 pm on Friday. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene.

Based on the family's complaint, a kidnapping case was registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS., and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the toddler’s body was recovered on Saturday near the boundary wall of a CRPF camp in the Khajuri Khas police station limits. Forensic teams were called to collect evidence from the scene.