ETV Bharat / state

Missing Toddler Found Dead Near CRPF Camp In North East Delhi

The police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace those involved in the kidnapping and murder of the minor boy.

Missing Toddler Found Dead Near CRPF Camp In North East Delhi
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2025 at 7:40 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The body of a two-year-old boy who went missing from Khajuri Khas Chowk in North East Delhi on Friday was recovered on Saturday evening near the CRPF camp, police said.

According to Ashish Mishra, DCP, North East Delhi, the Khajuri Khas police station received information about the two-year-old boy's disappearance at around 5:00 pm on Friday. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene.

Based on the family's complaint, a kidnapping case was registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS., and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the toddler’s body was recovered on Saturday near the boundary wall of a CRPF camp in the Khajuri Khas police station limits. Forensic teams were called to collect evidence from the scene.

The police have taken custody of the body and preserved it in the GTB Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. The police officer said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace those involved in the kidnapping and murder of the minor boy.

DCP added that CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene is being reviewed to identify the suspect. "All angles are being probed, and efforts are being made to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest,” the officer said.

The child belongs to an economically weak family that sells toys under the Khajuri Khas for a living. They were selling toys for Dussehra holidays when the accident occurred. The toddler who was also with the family at the time of the incident suddenly disappeared. Those familiar with the incident said that the body was found in very poor condition.

Read more:

  1. Karnataka: 6 Held For Murder Over Rs 5.25 Crore Insurance Scam, Made It Look Like Road Accident
  2. RG Kar Victim's Family Awaits Justice A Year After Incident, Holds Protest During Durga Puja

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI MURDERKHAJURI KHAS CHILD MURDERNORTH EAST DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kaithal Farmer Transforms Lives Through Natural Farming

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.