Missing Toddler Found Dead Near CRPF Camp In North East Delhi
The police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace those involved in the kidnapping and murder of the minor boy.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 7:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The body of a two-year-old boy who went missing from Khajuri Khas Chowk in North East Delhi on Friday was recovered on Saturday evening near the CRPF camp, police said.
According to Ashish Mishra, DCP, North East Delhi, the Khajuri Khas police station received information about the two-year-old boy's disappearance at around 5:00 pm on Friday. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene.
Based on the family's complaint, a kidnapping case was registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS., and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the toddler’s body was recovered on Saturday near the boundary wall of a CRPF camp in the Khajuri Khas police station limits. Forensic teams were called to collect evidence from the scene.
The police have taken custody of the body and preserved it in the GTB Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. The police officer said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace those involved in the kidnapping and murder of the minor boy.
DCP added that CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene is being reviewed to identify the suspect. "All angles are being probed, and efforts are being made to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest,” the officer said.
The child belongs to an economically weak family that sells toys under the Khajuri Khas for a living. They were selling toys for Dussehra holidays when the accident occurred. The toddler who was also with the family at the time of the incident suddenly disappeared. Those familiar with the incident said that the body was found in very poor condition.
Read more: