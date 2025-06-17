Missiles Overhead, Sirens Blare: Video Calls Bring Worry To Kin Of UP Workers Caught In Israel-Iran War

Barabanki: Every time, they get video calls from their near and dear ones, trapped in Israel, and hear deafening sounds of bombs and blaring siren, utter panic sets in. Family members of at least 20-25 youths from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, caught in the Israel-Iran conflict, are passing anxious days, praying for the safety of their kin stranded in Israel.

Their fear was amplified when during video calls with trapped construction workers, family members back home in Barabanki heard a siren sound. The high-pitched sound of a siren resonated during the video call giving panic attacks to family members back in Uttar Pradesh villages.

Two dozen young labourers from the new colony of Salehnagar village of Devan police station area of ​​Barabanki are in Israel. Raju Singh, a resident of the new colony, said that his nephews KP Singh, Jainendra Pratap Singh, Lalit Singh, neighbours Monu, Sanjay, Mangal Singh and Dinesh Singh are among those trapped in Israel.

They have been living and working there for about a year. Raju Singh said that their salary ranges from Rs one lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Vinod Singh of Naya Basti said that his son Rakesh is also in Israel for about a year.

Family members of Ranjit and Bablu, who have gone to Israel for work, are also spending sleepless nights. Vinod said after the attack on Israel by Iran on Saturday, his son Rakesh made a video call to inform that all of them are safe. Rakesh told his father that when the siren sounds and alert is issued, they are immediately sent to the bunkers.

Rakesh, who lives in Israel, has sent some videos home. Vinod said that his employers have forbidden him from sending videos. These youths told their family members that 150-200 missiles fall every day. These youths showed the video of the bombing to their family members.

According to family members of workers in Israel, the trapped ones expressed fear, saying if one or two of many missiles fall on them, they would be wiped out in seconds.

Work stalled due to bombardment

Raju said the work has been stopped for the last four days due to the emergency that arose out of a missile attack. They go out only during the day. According to the boys, they are safe, but war is catastrophic.

Monu Singh, who has been living in Israel for about a year, told his family through a video call that as soon as there is a possibility of danger, the siren sounds and they immediately go to the bunkers. Missiles fall throughout the night.

According to the family, the Israeli government is taking care of them, but when they make video calls to them and hear the sounds of sirens, bombs, and explosions, their hearts tremble.

After the agreement between the India and Israel to provide employment to construction workers in Israel, the National Skilled Development Corporation (NSDC) of India has sent skilled labour from many districts of Uttar Pradesh to Israel under an agreement with the Israeli institution i.e. Population Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA).