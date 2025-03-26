ETV Bharat / state

Miss World Pageant To Promote Telangana As Tourism Destination Across Globe: Tourism Minister

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at the inauguration of the PETEX, in Hyderabad on Dec 22, 2024. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday said the Miss World pageant to be held in the state in May will promote the state globally as a tourism destination and facilitate economic activity.

Replying to a day-long debate on the voting for Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the state assembly, the minister said that during his visits to the UK for tourism promotion, he was asked where was Telangana located.

"Many countries in the world do not know about Telangana. The plan is to take advantage of the Miss World event to showcase Telangana's culture to the world and attract tourists from all over the world," Krishna Rao said.