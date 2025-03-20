ETV Bharat / state

Miss World 2025 To Cost 54 Crore, Says Telangana Tourism Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said on Thursday that the 72nd edition of the Miss World contest will be held across various culturally significant venues in Telangana--including Hyderabad-- from May 10 to May 31, at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore.

"This cost will be equally shared between the Telangana Tourism Department and Miss World Limited," the minister stated at a press conference organised to announce the pageant. "Telangana’s Rs 27 crore contribution will primarily come from sponsorships," he added.

Media reports have speculated that the event may cost around Rs 200 crore, prompting opposition parties to question such a large expenditure on a beauty pageant, especially when the state faces a revenue shortfall of Rs 71,000 crore.

Rao, citing the globally successful South Korean television series 'Squid Game' as well as the immensely popular band 'BTS', said that South Korea has successfully capitalised on its cultural assets to boost its economy.

"Notably, the 'Jurassic Park' franchise alone has generated more revenue than the sale of 15 million Honda cars, demonstrating the power of cultural exports in shaping economic outcomes," he said.

Addressing the opposition's accusation of "misplaced financial priorities", the minister assured that the Miss World pageant would also boost Telangana’s economy. Rao further highlighted Telangana’s growing cultural influence, pointing out the increasing global interest in the state's festivals and traditions.