Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta Arrives In Hyderabad, To Represent India Internationally

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 pageant is just around the corner, and Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, is all set to represent India internationally. The global event with contestants from over 140 countries is scheduled from May 7 to May 31.
Nandini Gupta, crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, arrived in Hyderabad and will represent India in the pageant. Hailing from Kota in Rajasthan, Nandini took some time to explore the Telangana capital, visiting the historic Charminar and engaging in some traditional shopping at the Lad Bazaar.
Nandini told reporters, "I feel honoured to represent India. Hyderabad is a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. The world will see India's culture, history, and technological growth through this event."
She added, "When we arrived at the hotel, we were served soaked almonds just like a mother would offer her child. The hospitality, the diversity in food, languages, and customs here it's heartwarming. Hyderabad truly spreads love."
"I would love to see them (the contestants) wearing Pochampally, Kalamkari, and Gadwal sarees, and visiting temples to experience the soul of our culture,” she added.
"I may not be able to change the world alone, but I’ll always try to do work that inspires others," quipped Nandini. Earlier in March, Miss World 2023 Krystyna Pyszczkova from the Czech Republic visited Hyderabad along with Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley, to review the arrangements.
The event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
