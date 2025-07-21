Dedicate My Victory To Kota: Miss India Grand Winner Vishakha Kanwar

Kota: Vishakha Kanwar, winner of Miss Grand India, dedicated her victory to her hometown Kota where she accorded a grand welcome on Monday.

Vishakha said she aspires to win the Miss Grand International competition, scheduled to be held in Thailand in October this year. Vishakha had emerged victorious in the Miss Grand India 2025 held in Jaipur from July 4 to 14. As many as 28 girls from different states of India had participated in the contest.

A graduate from Janki Devi Bajaj Government Girls College, Vishakha is a resident of Shivpura in Kota. While stressing that inner beauty prevails over external beauty, she said discipline, self-confidence and her education in Kota helped her immensely. "Its been only a week since I won the contest and I am already thinking of ways to help people," she said.

The youngster said glamour does not only imply fashion, it is an expression of self-confidence and self-esteem. "Indian women are leading in every field. The time has come that we should lead in the world of glamour as well. Women should get the freedom to touch the sky," Vishakha said.

Vishakha will now compete with participants from 100 country. "I will work hard at Miss International Grand so that I can bring laurels to India. Winning the crown is my goal. Kota gave me a lot of votes and support. My family also helped me," she said. Vishakha advised the youth to focus on their goals. "Keep trying. Even if you lose, try again," she said.

Vishakha had been seeking professional training in Mumbai for the last eight months. She had earlier participated in Femina Miss India.