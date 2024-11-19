Misled By Google Maps, Ayyappa Devotee Gets Stuck In Mud, Rescued By Tamil Nadu Police

Vattalakundu: In a midnight rescue operation, Tamil Nadu police saved a differently-abled Ayyappa devotee who was stranded for seven hours after his specialised scooter got stuck in mud near Vattalakundu, Dindigul district. Parasurama, a devotee from Mangalore, Karnataka, was returning home from Sabarimala when Google Maps led him astray on Sunday evening.

According to the Police, following the navigation app's suggested route for a quicker journey home, he deviated from the national highway and entered the M. Vadippati area. After crossing a bridge near Samudram Kanmai around 7 PM, his modified three-wheeler became trapped in muddy terrain.

The situation was particularly challenging due to continuous rainfall and darkness, leaving Parasurama isolated without immediate help. Unable to free himself, he contacted his relatives in Karnataka, who then alerted the Karnataka Police. The information was subsequently relayed to the Dindigul Police Control Room.

Acting swiftly on instructions from the District Superintendent's office, Vattalakundu and Pattiveeranpatti police units traced Parasurama's location through mobile tower signals. Despite initial communication challenges due to language barriers, as Parasurama spoke only Kannada, the police team successfully located and rescued him around 2 AM.

"We provided him with food and shelter immediately after the rescue," an officer at the Vattalakundu Police Station told ETV Bharat. The following morning, the police team also recovered his specialised vehicle from the muddy terrain and ensured his safe return to Karnataka. The incident has garnered praise from Karnataka Police, who commended their Tamil Nadu counterparts for their prompt and efficient response.