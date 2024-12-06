ETV Bharat / state

Thanks To Google Map, Bihar Family Lost Track, Rescued After Night-Long Ordeal

Belagavi (Karnataka): A family from Bihar on a road trip to Goa found themselves stranded overnight in the dense Bhimgada Wildlife Sanctuary after Google Maps led them off the main road. The Khanapur police rescued the family, ensuring their safe passage to Goa.

Rajdas Ranjitdas, traveling from Ujjain to Goa with his family, unknowingly veered into the forest between Shiroli and Hemmadaga late Wednesday night. The family was 7–8 km off the main road, in an area with no mobile network. Trapped in darkness, they faced a tense night in the wilderness.

Despite the challenging situation, Rajdas kept his family calm and reassured them throughout the night. At dawn on Thursday, the family managed to move 3–4 km to a spot with mobile network. They immediately dialed 100 and alerted the police control room about their plight.