Thanks To Google Map, Bihar Family Lost Track, Rescued After Night-Long Ordeal

A Bihar family’s reliance on Google Maps led them deep into Bhimgada Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka, where they spent a terrifying night without mobile connectivity.

Bihar family stranded in dense forest overnight after following Google Maps
Bihar family stranded in dense forest overnight after following Google Maps (ETV Bharat)
Belagavi (Karnataka): A family from Bihar on a road trip to Goa found themselves stranded overnight in the dense Bhimgada Wildlife Sanctuary after Google Maps led them off the main road. The Khanapur police rescued the family, ensuring their safe passage to Goa.

Rajdas Ranjitdas, traveling from Ujjain to Goa with his family, unknowingly veered into the forest between Shiroli and Hemmadaga late Wednesday night. The family was 7–8 km off the main road, in an area with no mobile network. Trapped in darkness, they faced a tense night in the wilderness.

Despite the challenging situation, Rajdas kept his family calm and reassured them throughout the night. At dawn on Thursday, the family managed to move 3–4 km to a spot with mobile network. They immediately dialed 100 and alerted the police control room about their plight.

The Khanapur police team, led by Station PI Manjunath Nayak, quickly sprang into action. Assisted by ASI Badigera, Head Constable Jayaram Hammannavara, Constable Manjunath Musali, and other staff, the team traced the family’s location using a live location shared by Rajdas. With the help of locals, they reached the stranded family and guided them back to the main road.

After ensuring the family’s safety, the police facilitated their onward journey to Goa.

TAGGED:

