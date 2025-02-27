ETV Bharat / state

Mishap On Mahashivratri: Servitor With Mahadipa Slips While Climbing Atop Lingaraj Temple, Family Alleges Negligence

Bhubaneswar: In what is perceived by many as a sign of bad omen, a senior servitor of Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar slipped and sustained serious injuries while carrying the Mahadipa (burning lamp) to the top of the 11th-century shrine Wednesday night on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The servitor, identified as Jogendra Samartha, suffered injuries on his head and near his left eye. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital in critical condition, said Khordha Ditrict Collector Chanchal Rana. While Jogendra has been admitted to the ICU, two more servitors who suffered burn injuries from the fire splashes of the Mahadipa, are stable.

The mishap occurred at around 10:30 PM during the sacred ritual of lifting the Mahadipa to the temple spire. For almost 30 years now, servitor Jogendra Samartha had been entrusted with garlanding, changing the temple flag, and lifting the Mahadipa. Wednesday night, he accidentally lost his grip while climbing up the temple. He had ascended about 20 ft, when his hands slipped, and he fell from the height along with the Mahadipa. While Jogendra was immediately taken to the Capital Hospital in an ambulance, another servitor performed the rituals and placed the Mahadipa atop the shrine. Reportedly, this is for the first time that such an incident has happened at Lingaraj temple on Mahashivratri.

Servitor's Son Alleges Negligence

Meanwhile, raising concerns over safety measures, servitor Jogendra Samartha's son Ashwini alleged negligence of the authorities. "My father has been lifting the Mahadipa for the last 30 years. This has never happened before. The temple administration failed to spread sand on the temple pathway, which led to his fall."

Ashwini Samartha further pointed out the lack of insurance policy for temple servitors. "There is no insurance for us. This definitely is an accident but it needs investigation," he said.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das also demanded an inquiry into the mishap. "The administration failed to spread sand on the pathway. It could have prevented the incident. For years, the temple servitors have risked their lives, yet there is no insurance or safety policy in place for them," she said.