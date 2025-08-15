ETV Bharat / state

Mishap On I-Day: Children In Rajasthan School Injured After False Ceiling Of Newly-Constructed Hall Collapses

Days after seven childen were killed after portion of a government school building in Jhalawar collapsed, another similar mishap has left five students injured.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

Bundi: At least five children were injured after a newly-inaugurated hall's false ceiling collapsed during Independence Day celebrations at a school here in Rajasthan on Friday.

As per sources, the hall was inaugurated just 12 days ago on August 3.

At around 9 AM today, the school's I-Day programme was underway when children were seated in front of the stage, watching songs, music and cultural presentations. Suddenly, a large portion of the false ceiling fell, sending debris onto the children. Tension prevailed on the premises as a stampede-like situation broke out in the hall.

School staff and parents immediately evacuated the injured children and rushed them to nearby hospital.

Hospital authorities informed that all the injured children were discharged after necessary treatment. "The condition of all the injured children is stable. However, three children have suffered head injuries," a doctor said.

Receiving information about the incident, Tehsildar Arjun Lal Meena, Education Officer Kunjbihari Bhardwaj, police and public representatives reached the hospital. Congress leader Satyesh Sharma met the injured children and inquired about their treatment. "This accident is very serious," he said.

Meanwhile, the fall of the false ceiling of the hall has raised serious questions about construction quality and safety standards. Irate locals expressed displeasure and recalled that just some days back in Jhalawar, seven children had died after portion of a school roof collapsed, yet no concrete steps are being taken to check construction quality and ensure safety standards.

Given the seriousness of the mishap, the administration has ordered an investigation and sought action against those responsible for the faulty construction.

Education Officer Kunjbihari Bhardwaj said, "The school management and the contractor who carried out the construction will be brought under the purview of investigation. A technical team will prepare a report on structure of the hall and find out the reason behind the ceiling's collapse. Notice will also be issued to the school administration."

