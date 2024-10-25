Miscreants Trying To Create Unrest During Diwali, Police Told To Be Alert: Bengal CM Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that miscreants are plotting to create unrest during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chaat Puja celebrations, urging police to enhance vigilance to thwart any such attempts.

While she refrained from revealing the identities of those involved, she emphasised the need for heightened intelligence operations and increased deployment of the Special Task Force (STF). "We must ensure that no one exploits the festive atmosphere to create unrest," Banerjee added.

Addressing senior officials while reviewing the situation in seven districts affected by Cyclone Dana, she asserted, "I do not want communal tension in Bengal. The police will take strict action against any provocateurs, but I urge the media not to sensationalise this... Please avoid provoking the public."