Miscreants slit throat of 3-year-old girl in Mathura; no arrest

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A woman, who was away from home with her husband, found her three-year-old girl murdered by unknown men who slit her throat at her home in Mathura's the Bilindapur village on Thursday. The child's father, Hakim Singh has filed a complaint at the Mathura Police Station. Police, who conducted preliminary investigation, are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

The crime took place when Singh and his wife were away. Singh had gone for work and his wife Sadhna went to bring medicines for her nine-month old son at around 3 pm with her brother-in-law's son Arun in Tentigaon when the incident occured.

Upon her return, Sadhna thought the child was in deep sleep. However, when she did not wake up after long, the woman tried to wake the child up and soon found her laying in a pool of blood.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey, Superintendent of Police (SP) along with his team members rushed to the spot to investigate the crime. Pandey said that only one injury mark was found on the dead body. "We noted a cut mark on the neck. No other injury mark has been found as of now," he added.

Four teams have been deployed to crack the case. Rumours are doing the rounds among villagers that the murder was done at the insistence of a tantric.