Miscreants Shoot At Mohali SHO's Vehicle, Probe On

Mohali: Some unidentified miscreants opened fire at a vehicle of a police inspector in Ropar in Punjab's Mohali. The policeman had a narrow escape though the window glass of his car was damaged. Investigations are underway, sources said.

According to sources, Gabbar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mataur police station was on his way home when the incident took place. His vehicle had crossed Kurali when miscreants suddenly started firing at his car. He sped his car to a safer location and was saved.

Singh was provided a bulletproof SUV by the government after he received death threats. Today, his life was saved due to this vehicle.

Sources said prior to this posting, Singh was in Ropar CIA, where he used to receive frequent death threats. Cases have been lodged in the past in this connection.

While returning home, miscreants fired at the driver's side and the window glass smashed after being hit by bullets. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm. Both Singh and his security guard are safe.

A case has been registered against unknown individuals at Bhagwantpura police station near Kurali. Police are examining the CCTV cameras of the area but are yet to get any clue.