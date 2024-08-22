Miscreants Pelt Stones At Congress Leader Ivan D'Souza's House in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Miscreants pelted stones at the house of Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ivan D'Souza on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Recently, Ivan D'Souza, in a protest held by the Congress against the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission for prosecution against the Chief Minister, made a statement that the Governor may face the same situation as the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

This led to huge outrage and BJP workers filed a complaint demanding action against him. This incident took place in the midst of this.

"The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday. Ivan D'Souza had gone to attend a party meeting in Bengaluru. A group of about five to six people pelted stones at Ivan D'Souza's house in the Valencia area at around 11 pm and fled after shouting slogans," police added.

Senior police officers have visited the place and conducted an inspection. It is learned that there was no damage to the house due to stone pelting. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who spoke to ETV Bharat about this, said, "Those wearing helmets threw stones at Ivan D'Souza's house at night. The process of arresting the accused is underway."

Dsouza began his political career in 1992.