Miscreants Kidnap Doctor In Karnataka's Ballari, Demand Hefty Ransom

Ballari: Dr Sunil, a paediatrician at the District Hospital, Ballari, Karnataka, was abducted by some miscreants on Saturday while he was out for a walk, police said. The incident came to the fore after his brother Venu filed a complaint at the Gandhinagar Police Station, they said.
The police have registered a case in this regard and are searching for the accused and the doctor.
Dr Sunil had gone for a walk this morning. As he was approaching Shaneshwargudi in Suryanarayanapet, miscreants in a Tata Indigo car dragged him away by covering his mouth with a cloth, his brother Venu complained.
There is information that the kidnappers have demanded a huge amount of money, and the police have conducted a search for the accused in this regard.
The kidnappers called Dr Sunil's brother, Venu, who is also the president of the District Liquor Sellers' Association, from Sunil's mobile phone and demanded a huge amount, and Venu immediately informed the police about this. The police have received a complaint and are searching for the accused.
As soon as the kidnapping incident came to light, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Janardhana Reddy visited the house of Dr Sunil in Satyanarayanapete and reassured the family.
Meanwhile, Reddy also spoke to District Superintendent of Police Shobharani and appealed to her to immediately arrest the kidnappers. The SP said that the police were busy tracing the kidnappers.
