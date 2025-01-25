ETV Bharat / state

Miscreants Kidnap Doctor In Karnataka's Ballari, Demand Hefty Ransom

Ballari: Dr Sunil, a paediatrician at the District Hospital, Ballari, Karnataka, was abducted by some miscreants on Saturday while he was out for a walk, police said. The incident came to the fore after his brother Venu filed a complaint at the Gandhinagar Police Station, they said.

The police have registered a case in this regard and are searching for the accused and the doctor.

Dr Sunil had gone for a walk this morning. As he was approaching Shaneshwargudi in Suryanarayanapet, miscreants in a Tata Indigo car dragged him away by covering his mouth with a cloth, his brother Venu complained.

There is information that the kidnappers have demanded a huge amount of money, and the police have conducted a search for the accused in this regard.