Miscreants Involved In Firing Incidents Injured In Encounter With Punjab Police In Tarn Taran

Punjab Police got a tip-off about the bike-borne miscreants travelling from Mastgarh to Bhuria village and intercepted them but they tried to speed away.

Miscreants Involved In Recent Firing Incidents Injured In Encounter With Punjab Cops In Tarn Taran
Miscreants were nabbed and their bike seized (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Tarn Taran: Two miscreants, who were involved in recent firing incidents, were injured in an encounter with Punjab Police in Tarn Taran district. A pistol and ammunition were seized from the duo, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhura Konan village of Khem Karan. The miscreants have been identified as Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh. Preliminary probe has revealed that they have links with gangster Prabh Dasuwal, police said.

According to Tarn Taran SP D Ajay Raj, "Two miscreants were injured in the encounter. They were involved in two recent firing incidents. Further investigation is underway."

Raj said that police had received a tip off about a suspicious bike coming from Mastgarh to Bhuria village. After this, when the police intercepted the bike it attempted to speed away instead of halting, he said. After this, the miscreants started firing at the police and in the retaliatory firing, they were injured, he added. "The two were shot in the leg. Both have been arrested," Raj said.

The SP further said that a .32 bore pistol, three used cartridges and two live rounds have been recovered from them.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused used to demand ransom from people in Khem Karan area on the orders of gangster Prabh Dasuwal and resorted to firing when their demands were not met, police said.

TAGGED:

