Miscreants Burst Firecrackers, Pelt Stones Near Damakheda Kabirpanthi Ashram In Chhattisgarh; 16 Arrested

Balodabazar: Miscreants on Friday burst firecrackers and pelted stones towards an ashram of followers of Kabirpanthi Samaj leaving many people injured in Damakheda area in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar. Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the incident.

Aishwarya Chandrakar, SDOP, Balodabazar said that some miscreants threw firecrackers and pelted stones near Damakheda Ashram in which Prakash Muni Nam Saheb's son Udit Muni Nam Saheb was injured.

“Simga police station has arrested 16 people so far on the basis of statements and CCTV footage. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. There is peace in the area and the situation is completely normal. The arrested people will be presented in the court today,” the SDOP said.

According to SDOP Aishwarya Chandrakar, someone from outside threw a burning firecracker near the ashram at 9 pm on Friday night leading to chaos.