Miscreant, Who Is relieving Women Of Their Jewellery In Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, Arrested

Durg: A miscreant, who had been targeting women on a deserted road, has been apprehended by the police. The accused, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, was staying in a labour camp in Jamul, Chhattisgarh, after renting a house there.

According to the police, the criminal would hide on deserted roads, waiting for women to pass by on foot. He would then attack them by pushing them off with his motorcycle, making them fall into nearby fields. The accused would conduct a recce of the area beforehand, identifying the routes women typically took after finishing work. Once he struck, he would overpower the victim, assault her, and steal her jewellery before fleeing the scene.

Hemprakash Nayak, DSP of the Crime Branch, stated that the accused was highly skilled in selecting his victims. He would rob the women of their gold and silver jewellery after committing the assault. The police recovered jewellery from the arrested suspect.

The accused had been involved in similar incidents in Housing Board and Sector 9. Following complaints from the victims, the police launched an investigation. During an attempt to carry out another attack in Bhilai, locals intervened, prompting the accused to abandon his motorcycle and flee. The police tracked him down using the bike’s registration number, leading to his arrest.