Mirzapur Shocker: Pickup Driver Murders Wife, Throws 7-Year-Old Disabled Son Off A Bridge

Mirzapur: A man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat and flung down his 7-year-old disabled son from an overbridge in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

The boy was found in a critical condition on Thursday (February 27) underneath the Barkachha village overbridge, several kilometres away from the place where his mother's body was found in a wheat field on the roadside near Kurkuthiya village of Madihan police station area in the district.

The boy was rushed to the hospital while a team of police officers, including DIG RP Singh, SSP Somen Burma, ASP Operation OP Singh, and CO Chunar Manjari Rao, led the investigation into the woman's murder.

Place where woman's body was found (ETV Bharat)

The forensic team collected evidence from the spot where the woman's body was found. Prima facie, the woman was murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp object, an official said. When the boy regained consciousness in hospital the next day, he identified himself as Raunak and said his father Rajendra had killed his mother Malti Devi and thrown him down the overbridge in an attempt to kill him as well.

Raunak could not tell the name of the village he was from but said his father drove a pickup truck. ASP Operation OP Singh said that the disabled child identified the body of the unknown woman as his mother. "The child's condition is not good right now. Information is being gathered about his village and father. The accused is absconding," he said.