Special Utensils Made In UP's Ayodhya To Be Used For Making Offerings To Ram Lalla
The utensils including 24 plates, 72 bowls, 24 glasses and 24 spoons were sent to Ayodhya on Sunday.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Mirzapur: Utensils made in Mirzapur town will be used to make offerings to Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Manoj Srivastava, former State Organization Minister of the VHP, stated that Champat Rai, Central Vice President of the VHP, had sought the utensils to offer food to Ram Lalla. "On Sunday, the utensils were worshipped at my residence before being sent to Ayodhya," he said.
Srivastava said the special utensils believed to have Ayurvedic properties, were manufactured by a leading metal industry in Mirzapur. The utensils include 24 plates, 72 bowls, 24 glasses, and 24 spoons.
He explained the utensils are considered beneficial from an Ayurvedic perspective. "It is believed that consuming food in these pots prevents people from developing high blood pressure or diabetes. The utensils possess many medicinal properties. Using them improves digestion and provides energy to the body. They also reduce the effects of many harmful substances. Prasad kept in these pots is considered more sacred," Srivastava said.
The former provincial organization minister explained that Mirzapur's metal industry is witnessing a slum. "With the blessings of Lord Ram , efforts will be made to revive it. It was once famous worldwide. Many other more shiny utensils have replaced it. As a result, the industry is gradually on the verge of closure in the city. Now, people buy such utensils only for weddings," he said.
