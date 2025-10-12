ETV Bharat / state

Special Utensils Made In UP's Ayodhya To Be Used For Making Offerings To Ram Lalla

Mirzapur: Utensils made in Mirzapur town will be used to make offerings to Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Manoj Srivastava, former State Organization Minister of the VHP, stated that Champat Rai, Central Vice President of the VHP, had sought the utensils to offer food to Ram Lalla. "On Sunday, the utensils were worshipped at my residence before being sent to Ayodhya," he said.

Srivastava said the special utensils believed to have Ayurvedic properties, were manufactured by a leading metal industry in Mirzapur. The utensils include 24 plates, 72 bowls, 24 glasses, and 24 spoons.