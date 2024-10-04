ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Umar To Lead Friday Prayers After 4-Week House Arrest

Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric was barred from delivering Friday sermons and other duties during house detention, per Anjuman Auqaf

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, will likely deliver the Friday sermon today at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Anjuman Auqaf said.

The authorities have conveyed to the mosque management that the restrictions imposed on Mirwaiz Umar since September 2 have been lifted.

This comes days after Mirwaiz filed a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against his house detention. The plea was scheduled for hearing on Friday.

Auqaf said that Mirwaiz was barred from performing important religious and official duties like Friday prayers and sermons in Jama Masjid Srinagar ever since his detention in his residence at Nigeen Srinagar on September 2.

Following the development, his followers and people offering Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid expressed their happiness. They also expressed gratitude to the administration and praised the initiative.

Anjuman Auqaf has been condemning the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz and expressed outrage at the restrictions imposed on him. “The ban on the revered leader from performing his religious commitments is deeply disturbing and unacceptable," it had said.

Mirwaiz Umar is the "khateeb" at Kashmir's historic Jamia Masjid, while he is also the Chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference. The Mirwaiz family has been associated with the Jama Masjid for centuries.

