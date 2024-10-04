ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Umar To Lead Friday Prayers After 4-Week House Arrest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, will likely deliver the Friday sermon today at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Anjuman Auqaf said.

The authorities have conveyed to the mosque management that the restrictions imposed on Mirwaiz Umar since September 2 have been lifted.

This comes days after Mirwaiz filed a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against his house detention. The plea was scheduled for hearing on Friday.

Auqaf said that Mirwaiz was barred from performing important religious and official duties like Friday prayers and sermons in Jama Masjid Srinagar ever since his detention in his residence at Nigeen Srinagar on September 2.