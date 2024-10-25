ETV Bharat / state

Hurriyat Ready For Talks To Resolve Kashmir 'Dispute', Says Mirwaiz Umar

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric and Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday reiterated his call for dialogue to peacefully resolve the "longstanding Kashmir dispute." He emphasized that dialogue remains the only viable path forward in the region.

Speaking to a congregation at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz urged for meaningful negotiations amid changing global geopolitics.

Referring to a recent statement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit that "this is not an era of violence but of dialogue and diplomacy," Mirwaiz expressed Hurriyat’s commitment to peace and dialogue.

"Hurriyat has always advocated for resolving disputes through talks rather than violence,” he said. “We held multiple rounds of dialogue with former Indian Prime Ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, as well as with Pakistan's late General Pervez Musharraf. We are still open to talks with the Government of India for a peaceful resolution to this longstanding conflict."