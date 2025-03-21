'How Can A Party For Peace Be A Threat': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Slams AAC Ban

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the government’s ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC). In his first Friday sermon at the historic Jama Masjid here after the action, the chief preacher called it “harsh and uncalled for”.
Mirwaiz passionately appealed for the immediate revocation of the ban, emphasising the AAC’s unwavering commitment to peace, dialogue, and social reform.
“The allegations levelled against AAC in the ban order are not only strange but also ironic,” he said. “Those who have consistently practised patience and advocated for peace, even in the most trying times, are now accused of disrupting law and order and creating unrest. These allegations are in contrast to the party's history and tradition.”
Referring to the origin of AAC, Mirwaiz pointed out his late father Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq's role, who established the organisation in 1964 following the Moi-e-Muqaddas agitation. He remembered his father's tireless efforts to educate and empower the people of Kashmir through religious, social, and educational reforms, with special stress on the rights and upliftment of women.
“Shaheed-e-Millat’s vision was one of unity, mutual respect among communities, and peaceful coexistence,” Mirwaiz said. “He believed that disagreements could be resolved through dialogue and understanding, not violence. Even when Kashmir witnessed turmoil over the past 35 years, AAC stood firm in its opposition to all forms of violence.”
Mirwaiz also pointed to his father’s courageous stand in 1983 when, as president of AAC, he took the initiative to reconcile with rivals of decades to strengthen the people through unity and peace. “He had the moral courage to advocate dialogue, even during turbulent times, urging the government to talk to the youth who had taken up arms.”
He questioned the motives behind banning an organisation that has upheld such noble principles. “Is an organisation founded on such principles — that stood for unity, peace, and reform — a threat to law and order?” he asked.
Recalling the tragic assassination of his father, Mirwaiz spoke about how, as a 16-year-old boy struck with grief, he appealed to the masses for calm and restraint. “When emotions ran high, and the desire for revenge could have led to a bloodbath, AAC leaders and activists showed tremendous patience and appealed for peace,” he said. “How can a party that advocates peace in such trying circumstances be labelled a threat to law and order?”
Mirwaiz reiterated that AAC has consistently advocated dialogue and peaceful resolution, engaging with successive governments in New Delhi, including during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and Manmohan Singh. He lamented that despite facing tragic losses — including the assassination of Abdul Gani Lone and his uncle Molvi Mushtaq — AAC remained committed to advocating peaceful engagement.
Highlighting the AAC’s social outreach, Mirwaiz spoke of the party’s extensive work in community welfare. He recalled the pivotal role AAC volunteers played during the devastating floods of 2014, rescuing thousands and later contributing to the reconstruction of homes through the “Ikh Ikis” initiative. “Our volunteers have been at the forefront during emergencies, providing aid and assistance during fires, accidents, and disasters. They have organised blood donation drives and medical camps, serving the people selflessly,” Mirwaiz added.
Due to its deep-rooted association with the Mirwaiz and its humanitarian work, AAC has garnered immense respect and reverence from the people, he said. “The decision to ban such an organisation has come as a shock to the people of Kashmir, cutting at the very fabric of trust and goodwill built over decades.”
Mirwaiz thanked political parties, organisations, and individuals, including members of the Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh communities, for their support and condemnation of the ban. “I am grateful to all those who have stood with us in this time of distress and shown solidarity with AAC in its pursuit of truth and justice.”
In a message to AAC workers and supporters, Mirwaiz urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the party’s principles. “This is indeed a tough time for all of us, but by the mercy of Allah, this too shall pass,” he said.
Concluding his address, Mirwaiz reiterated his plea for the immediate revocation of the ban on AAC, emphasising that the organisation’s mission has always been — and will continue to be — rooted in peace, dialogue, and service to the people.
