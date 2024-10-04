‘Never Opposed Elections In J&K But...’, Says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir): Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday said he had never advocated violence or guns for resolving the Kashmir issue and that elections cannot be seen as a solution to the “long-standing dispute.”

Speaking during a Friday sermon at Srinagar's historic mosque, Jamia Masjid, he reiterated that the Hurriyat Conference has never opposed elections but has always challenged the portrayal of elections as a resolution to the decades-old conflict.

Mirwaiz Umar participated in the Friday congregation prayers after over a month as he was put under house detention and allegedly barred from performing religious and other obligations.

"What we oppose is the claim that these elections can resolve the Kashmir dispute or act as a referendum. The reality is that Assembly or Lok Sabha elections address only day-to-day governance issues such as roads, electricity, and water. The bigger issue, which is the political dispute, remains unaddressed," he said.

“We have consistently advocated for dialogue as the peaceful means to resolve this issue and bring permanent peace to the region, but there has been no seriousness from the other side,” he said.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Mirwaiz stated that the central government stripped Kashmiris of their political rights, along with control over land, jobs, and other rights. "Moving forward requires us to adopt a similar approach," he said.

"The Kashmir conflict has already consumed three generations. We have always raised our voices for meaningful dialogue to find a permanent solution to this issue," he added.

The chief cleric recalled that Hurriyat leadership, including himself, had previously engaged in talks with top Indian leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, and Congress leader and former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh.

He urged for a resolution to the conflict, cautioning against the region descending into irreversible chaos. “We are witnessing how countries in the Middle East are caught in deadly wars. The US's double standards are evident, as it calls for ceasefires while simultaneously supplying Israel with special weapons to bomb Palestine, Iran, and Lebanon,” he said. "I hope that the Kashmir issue is resolved before it takes a more violent turn."

Mirwaiz also took a jab at the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream political parties, questioning their commitment to the rights of the people. He argued that if these leaders were serious about protecting the rights of Kashmiris, they should have united in their electoral fight. "They have placed their interests above the broader interests of Kashmir.”

He questioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the frequent closure of the historic Jamia Masjid on important religious occasions such as Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, and Jumma-tul-Wida.

"Other communities are allowed to celebrate their religious festivals without interference. Don’t you see how we cooperate to ensure the success of the Amarnath Yatra?" he asked. "Yet, when it comes to special days for Muslims, the Jamia Masjid is shut, and people are not allowed to pray."

Mirwaiz further revealed that he has approached the court regarding his recent house arrest and expressed hope that he would be allowed to participate in upcoming religious events.

"With the month of Rabi-ul-Thani underway, there are many programs ahead. I hope that I will be permitted to attend all these gatherings," he said.