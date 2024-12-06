Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Placed Under "House Arrest", Prevent From Presenting Friday Sermon At Jamia Masjid

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under 'house detention' preventing him from addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, according to the mosque's managing body Anjuman Auqaf.

The cleric too shared images of the security personnel who have taken guard in front of his residence restricting his movement from home.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to X(formerly Twitter) to say that he was not alllowed to leave for the mosque where he was expected to present his sermon. He also wondered whether it was anyway related to the oberservation of the "32nd anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition day".

"As I was about to leave for Jamia Masjid for the Friday sermon and prayers,I have been verbally informed that I am under house arrest today and won’t be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid! "Is it related to the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition today, and the wave of Masjid and Shrine surveys that we raised our voice against? Anyone’s guess.(sic)"

Anjuman Auqaf, in its statement, condemned the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz, expressing outrage at the restrictions imposed on him.

"This continued barring of the revered leader from performing his religious commitments is deeply disturbing and unacceptable," the statement said.