Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Pahalgam Killings; One-Minute Silence Observed At Jamia Masjid In Solidarity With Victims

Srinagar: After being barred for over a month, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was allowed to deliver a sermon at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid on Friday.

In his emotional sermon, Mirwaiz condemned the recent killings in the Pahalgam attack and paid tribute to the victims. He also urged authorities to ensure the protection of Kashmiris allegedly facing vilification and fear across the country.

“Today, after more than one month, authorities allowed me to come to Jama Masjid,” Mirwaiz said during his address. “Repeatedly, I am barred from delivering the Friday sermon and offering prayers here, which, while being condemnable, is cruel to me and all those who come here to listen and to all Muslims of the valley who are deeply upset by such measures.”

The Mirwaiz was previously barred from entering the grand mosque amid heightened security and political tensions. His return comes at a time of profound grief across the Valley following a brutal attack in Pahalgam that claimed more than two dozen lives, including tourists, in a targeted assault that has sent shockwaves across Kashmir and the nation.

“Sadly, during this time, we had to witness a terrifying incident which has left our hearts bleeding,” he said. “The manner in which a carnage was carried out—more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families—is shocking and chilling beyond belief. We strongly condemn it.”

Mirwaiz's voice trembled as he invoked personal grief, noting that Friday also marked the 36th martyrdom anniversary of his father, Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq, who was assassinated in 1990. “Our hearts go out to these families who will never see their loved ones again, and our prayers are with them,” he said. “We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

In his sermon, Mirwaiz praised the people of Kashmir for their humanity in the face of tragedy. “Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and homes to outsiders, especially tourists. Locals helped those at the spot to flee, even at the risk to their own lives,” he said.

Among those lauded was pony operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the deadly incident. “We pay homage to this brave young Kashmiri who gave the ultimate sacrifice of life while saving that of others,” Mirwaiz said, calling on authorities to allow him to visit Hussain's family and pay his respects.

He noted that despite being overcome with grief, ordinary Kashmiris responded with spontaneous acts of compassion — trekking for miles to carry the injured to safety, opening their homes to terrified visitors, and organising candlelight vigils to honour the dead. “People observed a complete shutdown, held silent protests, and stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the bereaved," he said.

However, Mirwaiz also strongly criticised sections of the national media, accusing them of fomenting communal hatred that has endangered Kashmiris across India. “A large section of mainstream media, with its communal rhetoric of hate directed against Kashmiris, has made them vulnerable, forcing hundreds to leave cities and towns, especially the students,” he said. “I appeal to the concerned governments in different states of India to ensure the safety of our students and all other Kashmiris.”

Calling for restraint and unity, Mirwaiz urged the administration to abandon “the approach of bans and bars. Let me fulfil my duties on Fridays,” and demanded he be allowed to visit the injured in hospitals. Before the Friday prayers, the congregation observed a minute of silence in solidarity with the victims.

In his concluding remarks, Mirwaiz said, “The people of Kashmir send a strong message of their total disapproval of such actions and their solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved by standing shoulder to shoulder with them.”