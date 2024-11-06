Mirwaiz Umar Concerned Over Jailed Separatist Leader Yasin Malik's 'Deteriorating' Health

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric and Chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the condition of jailed separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, especially over his deteriorating health condition.
Mirwaiz Umar also referred to the 1947 massacre in Jammu in X post. "November 6, 1947, another tragic day in shaping the history of J&K, a disturbing reminder of human violence driven by hate,” he wrote.
“The question is, do we continue to operate in its legacy or do we move beyond it for the sake of our collective good as humankind and for our future generations to live in peace? It’s a decision that the powerful leadership can make,” he says.
While mentioning Malik, who is lodged in Tihar jail under terror laws, he urged authorities to ensure his safety and good health.
“Also concerned about reports of Mohammad Yasin Malik’s hunger strike in Tihar jail for seeking medical treatment. Urge the authorities to ensure necessary medical assistance to him under the jail manual and the rights of prisoners,” he posted on X.
Remember that on this day in 1947, riots broke out in Jammu during the Dogra regime, during which millions of Muslims were killed there.