ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Umar Concerned Over Jailed Separatist Leader Yasin Malik's 'Deteriorating' Health

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief cleric and Chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the condition of jailed separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, especially over his deteriorating health condition.

Mirwaiz Umar also referred to the 1947 massacre in Jammu in X post. "November 6, 1947, another tragic day in shaping the history of J&K, a disturbing reminder of human violence driven by hate,” he wrote.

“The question is, do we continue to operate in its legacy or do we move beyond it for the sake of our collective good as humankind and for our future generations to live in peace? It’s a decision that the powerful leadership can make,” he says.