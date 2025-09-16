Mirwaiz Farooq Assassination Case: TADA Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Two Accused
The accused duo Zahoor Bhat and Javid Bhat had sought bail on medical grounds, but the TADA court ordered them to remain in Central jail
Published : September 16, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Srinagar: A designated TADA Court in Jammu on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of two accused in the 1990 assassination of Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq.
The designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) Court dismissed the pleas of Zahoor Bhat and Javid Bhat, who had sought bail on medical grounds, and ordered that they remain in Central Jail, officials said.
Moulvi Farooq, a prominent Kashmiri cleric and political leader, was killed at his Srinagar residence in May 1990. The CBI investigation later named Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Abdullah Bangroo and Rehman Shigan as the conspirators, with the attack carried out by operatives Ayub Dar, Javid Bhat, and Zahoor Bhat.
Bangroo and Shigan were later killed in separate encounters with security forces. Among the operatives, Dar was arrested shortly after the killing and handed a life sentence. Javid Bhat and Zahoor Bhat managed to evade arrest for more than three decades before they were finally apprehended in May 2023. The duo was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigating Agency(SIA) and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for further trial.
While the bail applications of Zahoor and Bhat were argued before the TADA Court earlier this month, the court today concluded that "there were no grounds to release the two men" and they should continue to remain in custody.
Following the high-profile assassination of Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, father of the present Mirwaiz Kashmir, Moulvi Umar Farooq, an initial case was filed at Police Station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990 which was later transferred to the CBI.
Read More: