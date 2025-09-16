ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Farooq Assassination Case: TADA Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Two Accused

Srinagar: A designated TADA Court in Jammu on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of two accused in the 1990 assassination of Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq.

The designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) Court dismissed the pleas of Zahoor Bhat and Javid Bhat, who had sought bail on medical grounds, and ordered that they remain in Central Jail, officials said.

Moulvi Farooq, a prominent Kashmiri cleric and political leader, was killed at his Srinagar residence in May 1990. The CBI investigation later named Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Abdullah Bangroo and Rehman Shigan as the conspirators, with the attack carried out by operatives Ayub Dar, Javid Bhat, and Zahoor Bhat.