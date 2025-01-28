ETV Bharat / state

Mirwaiz Dons Religious Hat, Gets Waqf JPC Invitation After Request

Srinagar: Kashmir's leading priest and chairman of Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was camping in New Delhi after concerns among Muslims over the proposed amendments to Wakf Act.

Mirwaiz and other religious leaders of the Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of 45 Muslim religious bodies, met the chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on January 24 and submitted six point memorandum which showed their concerns about the proposed amendments to Wakf Act.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced in both the houses of the parliament in August last year. As per the Bharatiya Janata Party led government in centre, the aim of the bill is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Bill proposes to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. “It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records,” a statement issued by Press Information Bureau said in August last year after the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

FILE - Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and others after attending the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, in New Delhi on Jan 24, 2025. (ANI)

Muslims and their representative bodies across the country are opposing these proposed changes in the Act; so do Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of the Valley and other Muslim organisations.

The meeting with JPC, which is headed by Jagdambika Pal, BJP MP, and Mirwaiz led delegation of MMU, took place in Parliament in New Delhi on January 24.

Mirwaiz told ETV Bharat Muttahida Majlis Ulema had written a letter to the JPC to seek appointment to express their concerns about the Bill. “We had requested a meeting; we got an invitation from JPC,” he said.