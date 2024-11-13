ETV Bharat / state

Four Minors Playing In Car Catch Fire, Sustain Severe Burn Injury In WB's Durgapur

Durgapur: At least four minors suffered from severe burn injuries after a mishap took place in the Kanksha Rice Mill here in West Bengal on Wednesday around 3 pm, officials said.

According to officials, an old Bolero car was parked in the Kawaripatti area, and the minors, including two boys and two girls, were playing with the car. In the meantime, they hid under the bonnet of the car as there was no engine, and suddenly the car caught fire, sources added.

At that moment, two children were caught by fire while the other two tried to get out of the place but got trapped, the locals said. Some of the residents rushed to the spot and somehow managed to rescue them from the danger, they added.

Soon after the incident, two children were immediately admitted to Durgapur Subdistrict Hospital in critical condition, whereas the rest two were taken to a private hospital in Bidhannagar, they said. According to sources, the victims are between 6 and 8 years old and are residents of Panagarh Rice Mill Road.