Three Minors Drowned To Death In Rajasthan's Banswara

Banswara: At least three minors, including two sisters and a brother, were drowned in a pond here on Friday, sources said. The incident happened in Khunta Galia village, located in Rajasthan's Banswara district, at around 3 pm.

Sallopat police station officer Devi Lal Khatik said, "Four-year-old Yuvraj and six-year-old sister Jinal had gone to their maternal uncle Surajmal's house in Khunta Galia for a wedding ceremony on Thursday. The next morning, their parents left their children at their uncle's house and returned to their native land".

"On Friday afternoon, the siblings went to the pond with their maternal uncle's nine-year-old daughter to give water to the cattle. At that moment, Yuvraj went into the pond to drink water, but unfortunately, his foot slipped and he fell into the pond," the officer added.

Seeing the child drowning, his sister also jumped into the pond. To save both of them, Surmal's daughter also jumped and then drowned," he added.

After a long wait when they did not reach home, the family members, along with the villagers, reached the spot and took them out of the pond. They further took them to the Jhaloda Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Subsequently, the Sallopat police were pressed into service and handed the bodies to their relatives after conducting the postmortem. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.