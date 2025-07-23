ETV Bharat / state

Minority Scholarship Scam Surfaces In Uttarakhand; Probe Ordered

The alleged scam has been flagged by the Centre with preliminary investigation suggesting the accused availed the funds through forgery.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

Dehradun: The Central government has flagged major embezzlement of scholarship funds through forgery by at least 17 institutions in Uttarakhand prompting the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP government to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged scam.

It is learnt that preliminary investigation has found that some institutions have received minority scholarships availed on the national scholarship portal on the basis of fake documents. These include some madrasas, Sanskrit schools and other educational institutions.

According to the data of 2021-22 and 2022-23 sessions provided by the Central Government, a total of 92 institutions of the state are under suspicion. Out of these, scholarship embezzlement has been confirmed in the preliminary investigation against 17 institutions. In some cases in these institutions, the number of students, identity card (Aadhaar card) and residence related documents have been found to be fake.

According to official sources, irregularities have been found in institutions like Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School in Udham Singh Nagar district and Vasukedar Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Rudraprayag. Besides, institutions of Nainital, Haridwar and other districts are also under scanner.

In view of the seriousness of the whole matter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam.

Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School Passed Off As 'Madrasa'

Sources said that in one of the case studies in the alleged scam, the fraudsters availed a scholarship by passing off Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School as a minority school i.e. 'Madrasa' on paper through forgery. On July 17, after the scam in the scholarship came to light, CM Dhami ordered an inquiry into the matter led by Special Secretary Minority Welfare Department, Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate.

