ETV Bharat / state

Minority Federation Threatens Contempt Proceedings Against K'taka Govt, If Hijab Is Banned At Examination Centres

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Minority Educational Institutions Management Federation has warned that it will initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the Karnataka Government if Muslim students wearing hijab are denied entry at examination centres.

Advocate C R Muhammad Imtiyaz, the federation’s president, addressed a press conference today, emphasising that the Karnataka High Court has already quashed the government’s circular banning hijabs in examination centres. He was responding to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa's statement that the ban on the practice of wearing hijab at educational institutions will continue. "Since the matter is in court, the state government will not take any further decision on it.. what is allowed by the court will remain," he said last week.

Imtiyaz said the division bench in its order dated February 22, 2022, struck down the February 5, 2022, government circular that prohibited the wearing of hijabs during examinations. The ruling makes it clear that the ban does not apply to minority educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution. "So, Madhu Bangarappa's stand in contradiction with the HC decision," he said.

He further pointed out that the High Court had directed the Department of Education, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police to ensure that minority students are not harassed or prevented from appearing for their examinations. Imtiyaz urged Madhu Bangarappa to issue a circular instructing examination authorities and centre officials to allow female students from minority institutions to enter examination centres with their hijabs.