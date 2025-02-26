Minority Federation Threatens Contempt Proceedings Against K'taka Govt, If Hijab Is Banned At Examination Centres

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Minority Educational Institutions Management Federation has warned that it will initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the Karnataka Government if Muslim students wearing hijab are denied entry at examination centres.
Advocate C R Muhammad Imtiyaz, the federation’s president, addressed a press conference today, emphasising that the Karnataka High Court has already quashed the government’s circular banning hijabs in examination centres. He was responding to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa's statement that the ban on the practice of wearing hijab at educational institutions will continue. "Since the matter is in court, the state government will not take any further decision on it.. what is allowed by the court will remain," he said last week.
Imtiyaz said the division bench in its order dated February 22, 2022, struck down the February 5, 2022, government circular that prohibited the wearing of hijabs during examinations. The ruling makes it clear that the ban does not apply to minority educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution. "So, Madhu Bangarappa's stand in contradiction with the HC decision," he said.
He further pointed out that the High Court had directed the Department of Education, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police to ensure that minority students are not harassed or prevented from appearing for their examinations. Imtiyaz urged Madhu Bangarappa to issue a circular instructing examination authorities and centre officials to allow female students from minority institutions to enter examination centres with their hijabs.
He warned that if the High Court order is not implemented immediately, legal action will be taken. "If officials, including the Minister of Education, fail to comply with the High Court’s directive, we will file a contempt of court petition," he stated.
He also expressed concern that despite the court’s ruling, certain officials continue to issue circulars barring female students wearing hijabs from appearing for the SSLC and PUC examinations for the academic year 2025-26. To address this, Imtiyaz’s organisation has sent reminders along with a copy of the High Court order to various authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot.
He also condemned the silence of Muslim legislators on the issue, questioning their inaction even after Minister Bangarappa’s statement.