Minor Threatened To Blow Up Bank In Delhi's Vikaspuri, Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

New Delhi: A startling incident unfolded at an Axis Bank branch in Vikaspuri in Delhi on Tuesday evening when a minor entered the premises, threatening to detonate a bomb unless his demands were met.

According to police, the young boy walked into the bank at around 8 pm carrying a plastic box and a handwritten slip demanding ₹10 lakh. He claimed the box contained explosives and brandished a plastic remote, warning employees that he would blow up the bank if his demands weren't fulfilled.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with bank staff and customers in panic. An employee discreetly alerted the police, who promptly responded to the situation.

A team from Vikaspuri police station arrived at the scene and took control. West District DCP Vichitra Veer confirmed that the minor was apprehended and is being questioned, along with his father.

"The minor's father has been called in for questioning to determine where his son got this idea from and what motivated him to commit such an act," DCP Veer said.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the minor's intentions and whether the bomb threat was genuine. The plastic box and remote have been seized for further examination.

The police are working to determine the motivations behind this alarming incident and ensure that measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

