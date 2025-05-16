Minor Spat Turns Ugly In Rajasthan's Udaipur; Vegetable Vendor Injured, Carts Set On Fire

Udaipur: A verbal argument over the purchase of fruits and vegetables snowballed into a major communal clash in the Dhanmandi police station area in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Thursday night, police said. The altercation between two young men escalated rapidly, drawing in members of two communities and culminating in violence.

According to police, the incident began as a verbal exchange between a vegetable vendor and some customers. The vendor alleged that a group of 5-7 individuals of a specific community later returned to his stall and physically assaulted him, inflicting injuries to his nose and mouth. Amidst the ensuing chaos, unidentified individuals set fire to two roadside vegetable carts.

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that upon receiving information, a large contingent of police, including officers from four police stations, rushed to the scene to control the situation. Firefighters also arrived and extinguished the blaze. Goyal added that police are reviewing CCTV footage and investigating the incident to identify the perpetrators. Several individuals have been detained and are being questioned.

The injured vegetable vendor received immediate medical attention at Maharana Bhupal government hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. As news of the violence spread, a large crowd, belonging to the vendor's community, gathered at the market, staging a protest and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Police officials engaged with the demonstrators, assuring them of a thorough investigation and strict action against the guilty parties. Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area to maintain peace.