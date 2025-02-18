ETV Bharat / state

Minor Son Kills Father By Setting Him Ablaze After Heated Argument In Faridabad

Faridabad: A minor set his father on fire after a heated argument over his poor academic performance and stealing habits in Ajay Nagar under the Naveen Nagar police station area of Faridabad. The father, Mohammad Aleem, succumbed to the burns and died on the spot, police said.

Police officials said the incident occurred late Monday night when Aleem returned home from work and confronted his son about his studies. The minor, who had been stealing money from his father's pocket despite repeated warnings, got into a violent argument with Aleem. Later that night, while Aleem was sleeping, the son set him on fire and fled the scene, police added.

Neighbours found the man burned and immediately alerted the authorities. Naveen Nagar Chowki Incharge, Harshvardhan, confirmed the incident, saying, "Late Monday Night, we received information that a person had been burned to death in Ajay Nagar. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the father had been killed by his own minor son."