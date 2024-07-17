ETV Bharat / state

Minor Shoots Dead Uncle And Aunt In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Locals said that a burst of gunshots caused panic in the area on Tuesday night after which the couple and their son were found lying in a pool of blood. The victims were taken to the hospital where the couple was declared dead while their son is battling for life at the hospital. The motive behind the double murder is not clear yet.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man shot dead his uncle and aunt while the couple's son was seriously injured in the firing incident in capital Lucknow on Tuesday night. The motive behind the double murder was not immediately known. The slain have been identified as Rajendra Kumar and his wife Saroj Devi while their son has been injured in the incident.

The shocking incident came to fore in the capital's Indira Nagar police station area at around 9 pm. Locals said that the a burst of gunshots caused panic in the area after which they rushed to the spot to find the couple and their son lying in a pool of blood. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the three injured to the hospital, where Rajendra and Saroj Devi died and their son Shravan is still battling for life in the hospital.

It is alleged that on Tuesday late evening, the slain man's nephew, said to be a minor, suddenly fired several rounds at his uncle, aunt and their son and fled shortly afterwards.

DCP North Abhijeet R Shankar confirmed that the minor has carried out the incident and remains absconding in the case. A police team has been formed to nab the minor, he said. The DCP North said that the motive behind the double murder is not known yet adding the motive will be clear once the accused minor is taken into custody.

