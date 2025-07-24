Minor Resident Of Bijapur Hostel Found Pregnant

Bijapur: A case of a 12-year-old minor studying in Adivasi Ashram Shala getting pregnant has come to light in Bijapur, posing a big question mark over the hostel management. The girl’s pregnancy was discovered when she was taken to a doctor after she complained of stomach pain. She has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. Her pregnancy was found to be four months old.
The matter has turned into a political slugfest with the opposition Congress party levelling serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) has formed a nine-member investigation team to probe the matter. This team will visit the hostel under the leadership of Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Mandavi and collect more information on the matter. This incident has once again brought the issue of the safety of students living in hostels to the centre stage.
The local administration has also started investigations into the matter. It is learnt that the student had reached the Kanya Ashram from her home on July 10. On July 20, she had complained of dizziness and stomach ache, which led to the Hostel Superintendent admitting her to the Community Health Centre, where a lady doctor examined her and found that the girl was pregnant.
Divisional Convener Nand Kumar Markonda disclosed that the girl had returned to the hostel after a three-month vacation. He said that the Hostel Superintendent is a fresh appointee and has been accusing her predecessor of negligence.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Tribal Development) Devendra Singh said, “The details of the case are being collected and the Divisional Coordinator has been summoned.”
Emphasising the seriousness of the matter, Bijapur MLA Vikram Shah Mandavi said that no one is safe under the BJP regime led by Vishnudev Sai.
“Neither the tribals are safe nor are the women safe. The girls and students are also not safe. The administration and the government should take strict action against the negligence shown by the officers and employees. The Congress party will visit the Ashram and meet the victim in this case,” the Congress MLA said.
BJP’s district chief Ghasiram Nag has retaliated saying that such incidents have happened even during the Congress regime. “The case of a young woman becoming pregnant in Gangalur had come to light. Whatever employee or officer is guilty in this case should not be spared. Strict action should be taken so that officials perform their duties responsibly,” he said.
