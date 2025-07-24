ETV Bharat / state

Minor Resident Of Bijapur Hostel Found Pregnant

Bijapur: A case of a 12-year-old minor studying in Adivasi Ashram Shala getting pregnant has come to light in Bijapur, posing a big question mark over the hostel management. The girl’s pregnancy was discovered when she was taken to a doctor after she complained of stomach pain. She has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. Her pregnancy was found to be four months old.

The matter has turned into a political slugfest with the opposition Congress party levelling serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) has formed a nine-member investigation team to probe the matter. This team will visit the hostel under the leadership of Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Mandavi and collect more information on the matter. This incident has once again brought the issue of the safety of students living in hostels to the centre stage.

The local administration has also started investigations into the matter. It is learnt that the student had reached the Kanya Ashram from her home on July 10. On July 20, she had complained of dizziness and stomach ache, which led to the Hostel Superintendent admitting her to the Community Health Centre, where a lady doctor examined her and found that the girl was pregnant.

Divisional Convener Nand Kumar Markonda disclosed that the girl had returned to the hostel after a three-month vacation. He said that the Hostel Superintendent is a fresh appointee and has been accusing her predecessor of negligence.