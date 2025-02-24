ETV Bharat / state

Five Minor Tribals Gang-Raped In Jharkhand, 18 Detained

Khunti: Eighteen boys were detained in connection with the alleged gang-rape of five minor girls in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, police said.

On February 21, five minor tribal girls were returning from a wedding ceremony when they were gang-raped in Rania police station area of Khunti. After this, the accused threatened the girls of dire consequences if they told anyone about the incident and fled from the spot.

The girls somehow managed to reach home and informed their families on Saturday. The families immediately registered a complaint at Rania police station and an FIR was lodged against the accused. After this, an SIT was set up under the leadership of ASP Christopher Kerketta and investigations were conducted.

"An incident of molestation and gang-rape occurred here and 18 minor boys were detained. Further action is underway," Aman Kumar, SP said.