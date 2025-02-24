Five Minor Tribals Gang-Raped In Jharkhand, 18 Detained

Khunti: Eighteen boys were detained in connection with the alleged gang-rape of five minor girls in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, police said.
On February 21, five minor tribal girls were returning from a wedding ceremony when they were gang-raped in Rania police station area of Khunti. After this, the accused threatened the girls of dire consequences if they told anyone about the incident and fled from the spot.
The girls somehow managed to reach home and informed their families on Saturday. The families immediately registered a complaint at Rania police station and an FIR was lodged against the accused. After this, an SIT was set up under the leadership of ASP Christopher Kerketta and investigations were conducted.
"An incident of molestation and gang-rape occurred here and 18 minor boys were detained. Further action is underway," Aman Kumar, SP said.
16 gang-rapes since 2022:
A total of 16 gang-rape cases have been registered in the district in the last three years. Seven gang-rapes took place in 2022, five in 2023, three in 2024 and five in 2025. Khunti Police have solved these cases and action has been taken against the accused, most of whom were minors.
Earlier in September 2024, 10 youths gang-raped a minor tribal girl while she was returning from school. In March 2024, four boys gang-raped a minor from Ranchi in Karra and in May 2022, a minor was gang-raped by three youths while returning from a wedding ceremony.
Read more: