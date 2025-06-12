ETV Bharat / state

3 Minor Girls Gang-Raped In Guest House In Goa; 4 Arrested

Panaji: Police have arrested the owner and the manager of a guest house in North Goa district where three minor girls were allegedly raped by two men, taking the number of those held in the case to four, officials said on Thursday.

The girls, aged 11, 13 and 15 and residents of the same building, were allegedly raped by two men at the guest house located in Calangute area on June 7 and 8. The five had checked in at the guest house together, they said.

The two older girls are sisters.

The girls' parents filed complaints on June 8 that they had gone missing a day earlier.

Police formed multiple teams, and rescued them on the same day from the guest house while arresting Altaf Mujawar (19) and Om Naik (21), an official earlier said.