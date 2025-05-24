ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girls Forced To Dance In Orchestras: 17 Rescued By Saran Police In Bihar, 162 Freed Since May

Minor Girls Forced To Dance In Orchestras: 17 Rescued By Saran Police In Bihar, 162 Freed Since May ( ETV Bharat )

Chapra: The Saran Police in Bihar on Friday raided orchestra venues in Mashrakh, Panapur and Isuapur and rescued 17 minor girls, hailing from different states, who were reportedly being forced to dance and subjected to abuse by the orchestra operators here.

The operation is part of an ongoing campaign against child exploitation in Saran district, stated Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish.

"Acting on a directive issued by the Saran National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a women's police team was formed. Simultaneously, police forces conducted raids at orchestra sites in Mashrakh, Panapur and Isuapur police station areas. These areas were duly cordoned off during the operation," the senior police official said.

"Police have rescued 17 minor girls who were tortured and forced to dance in the orchestra. Those freed include eight from West Bengal, four from Odisha, two from Jharkhand, two from Delhi and one from Bihar," he added.