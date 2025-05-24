ETV Bharat / state

Minor Girls Forced To Dance In Orchestras: 17 Rescued By Saran Police In Bihar, 162 Freed Since May

Bihar's Saran Police has freed 17 more minor girls from the clutches of orchestra operators. Since May, as many as 162 minors have been rescued.

Minor Girls Forced To Dance In Orchestras: 17 Rescued By Saran Police In Bihar, 162 Freed Since May
Minor Girls Forced To Dance In Orchestras: 17 Rescued By Saran Police In Bihar, 162 Freed Since May (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chapra: The Saran Police in Bihar on Friday raided orchestra venues in Mashrakh, Panapur and Isuapur and rescued 17 minor girls, hailing from different states, who were reportedly being forced to dance and subjected to abuse by the orchestra operators here.

The operation is part of an ongoing campaign against child exploitation in Saran district, stated Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish.

"Acting on a directive issued by the Saran National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a women's police team was formed. Simultaneously, police forces conducted raids at orchestra sites in Mashrakh, Panapur and Isuapur police station areas. These areas were duly cordoned off during the operation," the senior police official said.

"Police have rescued 17 minor girls who were tortured and forced to dance in the orchestra. Those freed include eight from West Bengal, four from Odisha, two from Jharkhand, two from Delhi and one from Bihar," he added.

Subsequently, a case has been registered at Mahila police station and further investigation is underway. "Under the campaign, a total of 162 minor girls have been freed in Saran district since May 2024. Along with this, 21 cases have been registered and 56 accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining culprits," Kumar said.

The raid team included Mahila police station SHO and other officials from the police stations in Mashrakh, Isuapur and Panapur police stations, and members of several NGOs.

Also Read

Police Raid Orchestras In Nalanda, 22 Minor Girls Among 33 Rescued

Chapra: The Saran Police in Bihar on Friday raided orchestra venues in Mashrakh, Panapur and Isuapur and rescued 17 minor girls, hailing from different states, who were reportedly being forced to dance and subjected to abuse by the orchestra operators here.

The operation is part of an ongoing campaign against child exploitation in Saran district, stated Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish.

"Acting on a directive issued by the Saran National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a women's police team was formed. Simultaneously, police forces conducted raids at orchestra sites in Mashrakh, Panapur and Isuapur police station areas. These areas were duly cordoned off during the operation," the senior police official said.

"Police have rescued 17 minor girls who were tortured and forced to dance in the orchestra. Those freed include eight from West Bengal, four from Odisha, two from Jharkhand, two from Delhi and one from Bihar," he added.

Subsequently, a case has been registered at Mahila police station and further investigation is underway. "Under the campaign, a total of 162 minor girls have been freed in Saran district since May 2024. Along with this, 21 cases have been registered and 56 accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining culprits," Kumar said.

The raid team included Mahila police station SHO and other officials from the police stations in Mashrakh, Isuapur and Panapur police stations, and members of several NGOs.

Also Read

Police Raid Orchestras In Nalanda, 22 Minor Girls Among 33 Rescued

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SARAN POLICE RESCUED MINORSORCHESTRA OPERATORS IN SARANBIHAR NEWSMINOR GIRLS TORTURED IN ORCHESTRAMINORS FORCED TO DANCE IN ORCHESTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.